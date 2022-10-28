Alamosa police officer, man shot; juvenile in custody

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Two people, including an Alamosa police officer, were rushed into surgery after they were shot Thursday afternoon, the Alamosa Police Department said.

Around 4:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a fight/disturbance in the 1200 block of Denver avenue.

Officers arrived, and a juvenile "almost immediately" pulled out a handgun and shot an officer, according to the police department.

The officer was shot twice and rushed to the San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center. In an update posted to Facebook at 6:11 p.m., Alamosa PD said the officer was undergoing surgery.

A man who had been shot was found near the location where the officer was shot. He was also rushed to San Luis Valley Health Regional Medical Center and taken into surgery, according to Alamosa police.

The juvenile was taken into custody.

Alamosa police said this is an active investigation, and numerous agencies, including the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, are assisting the department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Alamosa PD at 719-589-2548.

This is a developing story.