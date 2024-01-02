Alamo Drafthouse Cinema workers plan to rally Tuesday against what they call "unfair labor practices"

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Workers at the Westminster Alamo Drafthouse Cinema plan to rally Tuesday evening against what they call "unfair labor practices" at the movie theater, the Communications Workers of America said in a news release Tuesday.

The company has failed to pay staff on time, according to the CWA. Alamo Drafthouse has prohibited workers from going home when they're injured and failed to pay workers' compensation, the CWA said. Alama Drafthouse is accused of ignoring gas leaks and failing to react appropriately to active shooter threats and sexual harassment complaints, according to the CWA news release.

On Dec. 31, 023, employees at the Westminster movie theater demanded the company recognize the union Alamo Drafthouse workers are establishing with the CWA.

The employees at the Sloan's Lake location are also asking for union recognition after "illegal firings," CWA said in its news release.

“Our corporate leaders and management have been deeply abusive, incompetent, and negligent for a long time and this has resulted in the majority of us demanding we have a say about our working conditions through unionizing. We are holding this rally to highlight and demand an end to this abuse and bring awareness to the struggles we face at the cinema,” Jett Magetti said in CWA's news release.

Magetti is an Alamo Drafthouse who believes they were recently illegally fired for union organizing. Magetti is one of three people let go for the same reason, according to CWA.

"While the company saw record profits this year following the Barbenheimer movie event. We are the reason they made those profits, yet many of us have been worked to the bone with no tip share, no bonus and no dignity," CWA said in its Tuesday news release.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 2, 11am