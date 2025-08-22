Al Gardner nominated to lead Denver's police, fire and law enforcement services

DENVER – Mayor Mike Johnston on Thursday nominated a new leader to oversee the city’s emergency services departments which includes Denver police, fire and sheriff departments, as Executive Director of Public Safety.

Al Gardner, who in January of this year – was appointed by Johnston as Denver’s deputy mayor for a one-year term – has served since November 2023 as executive director of Denver’s Department of General services.

Gardner’s nomination must be approved by the City Council and he would replace former director Armando Saldate III, who left the position earlier this summer to lead the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“At a time when we need strong, visionary leaders to build a safer and more equitable Denver, Al brings the commitment, passion, and deep dedication to our neighborhoods that our residents and safety teams deserve,” said Mayor Mike Johnston in a news release. “Al’s decades of public service, coupled with his commitment to public safety, make him the right choice to lead the Department of Safety forward.”

Gardner’s resume shows leadership experience in IT but has no law enforcement background.

In his role as Executive Director of Public Safety, Gardner would also lead Denver’s 9-1-1 services, Community Corrections and Office of Community Violence Solutions.

City of Denver Pictured: Al Gardner, the executive director for Denver's Department of General Services

In 2023, Gardner was a Denver mayoral candidate and sat down with Denver7 Chief Investigative reporter Tony Kovaleski to share more about his experience and the issues facing the city.

Kovaleski asked Gardner to introduce himself to voters and below is what he said in 2023.

“I am a citizen of Denver; been in Denver almost a little over 20 years now. Started my career as a journeyman helper, worked my way up to IT executive roles. Currently sit on the Civil Service Commission. I've served on the Citizens Oversight Board, and a number of other boards around the city. I think this is the time now for a change in leadership, a change of perspective, and to have someone serving the city of Denver who understands people, understands how to communicate and understands to bring the real power of the people to the mayor's office. And that's who I am. I'm a person that believes in the collective brilliance of Denver.

During that campaign, Gardner told Denver7 his top priority was addressing homelessness and you can read more about how he planned to approach issues facing Denver at this link.



