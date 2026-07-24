Aging in place: Colorado leaders say resources are needed to help seniors remain in their homes

DENVER — For the first time in Colorado history, there are now more Coloradans over the age of 60-years-old than there are under 18-years-old, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

On an upcoming episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith, community groups discuss the impact this is having on a lot of industries in Colorado, from health care to housing.

“As you get older, you’re accessibility needs change, you go from a cane to a walker, a walker to a wheelchair. Stairs, multi-level homes become much more difficult to move around in,” Jason McCollough, Brothers Redevelopment Home Modification and Repair Program Director, said.

McCollough said Brothers Redevelopment has received a lot of requests from seniors and their families for help modifying homes.

“Our programs directly address aging in place issues. We use subsidized funding through local municipalities, foundations, and donations, to provide construction services to help people stay in their homes longer,” McCollough said. “We try to address the areas where you’re going to need to get into your house, in and out of your house, and also places you don’t want to fall, your kitchens and your bathrooms.”

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Veteran and Colorado homeowner Rick Gibbons recently received help from McCollough and his team to modify his bathroom, making it more accessible.

“The shower, I mean, [it] was 28” x 28”, and just getting in and out, I fell a couple times,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons said he is very grateful for Brothers Redevelopments help.

The full episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith on aging in Colorado will air Sunday at 5:30pm.