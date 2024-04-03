Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

After multiple CMV crashes in Glenwood Canyon, CDOT is set to begin repairing, replacing guardrails

Colorado Department of Transportation_CMV crash glenwood canyon
Colorado Department of Transportation
A commercial motor vehicle crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on April 12, 2022. The guardrail was damaged by the crash.
Colorado Department of Transportation_CMV crash glenwood canyon
Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 21:44:33-04

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — After multiple crashes along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon in the past years, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has started guardrail repairs, which will require temporary closures.

CDOT said drivers should plan for an eastbound lane closure beginning Tuesday. These lane closures will stay in effect during 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. this week, as well as the week of April 8.

This will start at mile point 116 in Glenwood Springs and continue east until the guardrail repairs — and other regular maintenance — is finished. Drivers who use this stretch of I-70 should prepare to slow down as crews complete this work. To check current closures, visit COtrip.org.

Colorado Department of Transportation_CMV crash in glenwood canyon
A commercial motor vehicle crashed on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon at mile point 119 on Oct. 12, 2022. The CMV driver was traveling westbound.

Westbound lanes are not impacted by this work, CDOT said.

Much of the guardrail replacement and repair work is due to commercial motor vehicles crashes, CDOT said.

I-70 closed at Glenwood Canyon in both directions between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to semi-truck crash

The department said there is more than one spot along the highway where a CMV driver was traveling westbound and crashed so severely that the eastbound guardrail was damaged.

RELATED STORIES:

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here