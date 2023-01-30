I-70 closed at Glenwood Canyon in both directions between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to semi-truck crash

DENVER – Interstate 70 is closed at Glenwood Canyon both directions between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs due to a semi-truck crash that’s blocking traffic early Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation at 12:18 p.m.

CDOT cameras showed a semi-truck with the tractor unit hanging on one side of the highway while the rest of the truck was rolled over on its side blocking traffic in the opposite direction.

It’s unclear at this point if anyone was injured.

CDOT officials advised travelers to avoid the area and expect delays, which could last until "late this evening."

"For those of you near the closure points, please keep lanes passible for residents," officials said in a tweet.