After more than 2 decades, Fall Powwow makes grand return to University of Colorado Boulder campus

BOULDER, Colo. — After 23 years, University of Colorado Boulder’s Fall Powwow is back. The traditional gathering of Indigenous musicians and dancers is made its grand return to Farrand Field Saturday morning.

“Seeing all the old photos of all the past dancers, all the past members. Seeing them on a podium talking giving speeches—just that energy. I wanted to bring it back to campus,” said Artemis Nopah, a third-year music major at CU Boulder.

Nopah is part of Oyate, a Native American and Indigenous student organization that has been planning to revive the Fall Powwow for the past few years.

Powwows are social gatherings, a way to reflect on native traditions—and something native student groups felt was important to bring back on campus.

‘’There have been past powwows and us having like our archives and being able to see what the powwows were like back then. I just thought for me it would be really great to bring that back because I would love to see more native and Indigenous voices here on campus,” said Nopah.

CU Boulder’s Fall 2024 student numbers show record-breaking retention among Native students, with 91% returning for their second year.

“This is one way that the campus can really live out its land acknowledgment. In our land acknowledgment, we talk about supporting Native communities, students, staff and faculty —leaning into traditional culture and Indigenous knowledge, and this is an important way to bring that culture knowledge and that celebration,” said Amanda Linsenmeyer, program director for the Office of Intercultural Engagement for the Center of Inclusion and Social Change.

The dancing, music and drumming went beyond the CU Boulder community, with representatives from neighboring states coming to the Fall Powwow.

Students consider this the perfect example of the importance of keeping the tradition alive after more than two decades.

“We are a small community, but just because we’re small doesn’t mean we can’t have a voice and be loud here,” said Nopah.