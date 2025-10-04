After 3 years of construction, Denver’s 16th Street is officially reopened

DENVER — After three years of construction and business interruptions, the $176 million project to revamp 16th Street in downtown Denver was officially declared complete Saturday.

City leaders, including Mayor Mike Johnston, celebrated the grand reopening alongside residents and business owners at an event on Saturday.

“With the work now completed, we’ve renewed a vital piece of Denver, while making it more welcoming, vibrant, and accessible for all,” Johnston said.

The project, partly funded by a voter-approved bond back in 2017, upgraded 13 blocks of 16th Street from Market Street to Broadway, addressing deteriorating infrastructure, improving transit flow, and enhancing pedestrian safety.

The historic shopping corridor even got a name change in May of this year, going from “16th Street Mall” when it opened in 1982, to just “16th Street.”

Denver resident Kendall Rohach has been visiting 16th Street for the past 30 years and told Denver7 that the improvements are noticeable.

“Now it seems people have a reason to stop and sit,” he said. “It seems a lot cleaner now. It seems friendlier.”

For years, business owners have shared concerns about construction and crime, saying it’s led to a drastic decrease in customers, despite some help from the city during the project’s construction.

Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett told Denver7 in May that the retail vacancy rate for the 16th Street area was 22% and the overall downtown retail vacancy rate is 15%.

Garrett and city officials hope that the project’s completion will bring more businesses back to downtown Denver and increase foot traffic.

Highlights of the renovation include:



Improvements Below the Surface

Miles of underground water, sewer and fiber infrastructure have been modernized as part of the project, turning a “noodle soup” of underground utilities created over time into a reliable and organized network. This critical work ensures that 16th Street remains resilient and functional, ready to grow and evolve as our city does.



Improved Paver System

Laid by hand by skilled craftspeople, more than 950,000 new pavers were installed as part of the renovation that offer improved drainage and better surface friction to prevent slipping and to enhance pedestrian safety. The granite paver design honors the original Navajo rug and diamondback rattlesnake pattern that has been a prominent feature of 16th Street.



Expanded Tree Canopy

The project improved, diversified, and expanded 16th Street’s tree canopy with large, healthy trees that cool and create a welcoming environment. More than 200 new trees were planted along the corridor, increasing its tree canopy by 34 percent. Several of the original 16th Street trees were thoughtfully repurposed into beautiful benches now installed at the new Populus Hotel downtown. Also as part of the renovation, a new underground soil and irrigation system was installed to sustain the trees in their new home along the transitway. The system provides more soil for the tree roots, supporting healthier growth and a long canopy life.



Enhanced Walk and Transit Ways

Transit lanes moved to the center of 16th Street, eliminating the median that ran between the buses on some blocks, and creating wider pedestrian walkways. Outside of the transit stops themselves, there is a new curbless configuration that facilitates the movement of people and enables a variety of uses, including events and festivals.



Enhanced Visitor Experience

New interactive kiosks provide selfie opportunities, business listings, games, and free Wi-Fi. New lighting, comfortable seating, and open spaces promote people-watching and gatherings. A dazzling art installation at 16th & Glenarm Street called Aspen Light enhances the new Glenarm Plaza open consumption and seating area. Five new play structures foster a greater family atmosphere:



The Nest | Children's climbing structure at 16th & Glenarm Street

Fallen Leaves play feature | Hop on the teal/yellow “leaves” to make fun sounds at 16th St. between Arapahoe & Curtis streets (by Rock Bottom Brewery)

The Beehive | Children's climbing structure at 16th between Larimer and Lawrence streets

Howdy Trouty | Three 'climbable' trout, including one donning a western “troutfit” at 16th between Market and Larimer streets

Grasslands | Undulating prairie grass-inspired forms and integrated seating at 16th between Court and Cleveland places.

