Affidavit: Driver told Thornton PD he fled crash that killed boy, 14, because he was ‘embarrassed’

THORNTON, Colo. — The suspect arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old boy in Thornton told investigators he was too “embarrassed” to stop, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 on Tuesday.

Police in Thornton identified the 23-year-old suspect as Jeremy Nobles.

He was arrested Sunday at his Northglenn home after the Saturday night high-speed crash that killed 14-year-old Jayden Marrujo, who was riding a small motorized bike northbound on Huron Street when he was struck from behind and ejected from his bike, according to the affidavit.

Paramedics transported Jayden to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw Nobles, driving a 2013 BMW 328i, going 50–75 mph before the crash, according to the affidavit. Some witnesses in the documents described the impact as potentially intentional, but police said there was no evidence to substantiate these claims.

After the crash, Nobles allegedly continued northbound on Huron Street without stopping, leaving gouge marks, debris, and BMW parts at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Police said Flock cameras were able to track the BMW, providing enough data for authorities to issue a Medina Alert that was later canceled after Nobles’ arrest, according to police.

According to Nobles’ statement in the affidavit, the suspect claimed he hit a pothole, lost control, and believed he hit a pole or sign, telling investigators he didn’t stop because he was “embarrassed” and didn’t want to be liable for damage.

Nobles was arrested after police called his mother, the registered owner of the BMW, who then facilitated a conference call with the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Nobles was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of careless driving causing serious bodily injury or death and failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

A GoFundMe was established to help Jayden's family, who described the 14-year-old as having a passion for sports and always willing to help others.