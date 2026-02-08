14-year-old boy on small motorized bike killed in Thornton hit-and-run crash

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are investigating a Saturday night hit‑and‑run that killed a 14‑year‑old boy riding a small motorized bike.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a black 2013 BMW 328i with a fully black version of Colorado license plate # FBWX60.

Around 9:42 p.m., police said the boy was riding a small motorized bike northbound on Huron Street near the intersection of W. Thornton Parkway when the speeding BMW struck the bike from behind.

Police said after the high-speed crash, the black 2013 BMW 328i continued northbound on Huron Street without stopping.

Paramedics transported the teenager to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The coroner’s office will release his identity at a later time.

Investigators obtained suspect vehicle information with help from license plate reader technology.

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic crash,” said Thornton Police Chief Jim Baird in a release. “We are committed to finding the person responsible and urge anyone with information to come forward. Technology like license plate readers helps us act quickly, but we still need the public’s help to bring this investigation to a safe conclusion."

Police urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of the black 2013 BMW 328i with Colorado license plate # FBWX60 to contact 720‑977‑5150.

A Medina Alert honors the memory of Jose Medina, a 21-year-old valet driver who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Denver in 2011.

A taxi driver witnessed the event, followed the driver, and gave the police the license plate number, leading to the capture and arrest of the suspect.