Advocacy group says Arizona abortion ban will increase number of women traveling to Colorado for abortions

DENVER — Arizona's Supreme Court ruled in favor of an 1864 abortion ban Tuesday night, which advocacy groups believe will have an impact on Colorado abortion providers.

The 4-2 ruling makes nearly all abortions in the state illegal, with the exception of cases in which the procedure is needed to save the mother's life. Arizona is now the 18th state to pass laws restricting abortion access, since the 2022 Dobbs rulings, which overturned Roe V. Wade.

"This is something we anticipated, when it became clear that Roe was about to be overturned," said Dani Newsum, with the Cobalt Abortion Fund.

The Colorado-based advocacy group covers the expenses of women seeking abortions in the state. The group's data shows that 48% of their clients last year were from out of state.

Cobalt reported a massive increase in funds for abortion expenses, following the Dobbs decision. In 2021, the group spent around $200,000, that increased to $737,000 in 2022 and $1.2 million last year.

"We expect an explosion of pregnant people seeking the abortion care they can't get in their home state traveling to Colorado," said Newsum.

The advocacy group also covers expenses beyond procedures.

"Cobalt has an abortion fund," said Newsum. "We fund the procedure and we also have a fund for practical support, travel, food and lodging.”

Colorado abortion providers are prepared for the influx of travelers. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains has expanded the amount of centers in the state and also increased their care hours.

"We are doing everything we can to bolster our capacity to support this increased number of patients," said Jack Teter, with Planned Parenthood.

The abortion provider's recent data shows that 32% of their abortion procedures in Colorado last year were for women from out of state.

“Colorado is such a safe haven state," said Teter.

Although Arizona's ruling will make abortions legal for a time, Teter pointed out that a measure is on the ballot in the upcoming November election to codify Arizona abortion rights.

"We're still looking at six months or so before access to abortion care could be restored,” said Teter.

Additionally, Arizona's law will not be enforced for the next 14 days to allow the plaintiffs a chance to explore other legal challenges.