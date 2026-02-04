Adams County Sheriff's Office begins investigations into tips from the opening of new Human Trafficking Unit

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — 318 trafficking victims were identified in Colorado in 2024, out of the nearly 22,000 victims nationwide, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

“Human trafficking is absolutely an issue in Colorado,” Maria Trujillo with the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice said.

A new unit within the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is focused specifically on human trafficking, as well as monitoring massage facilities.

A new state law and county ordinance helped launch the unit, giving detectives the resources to focus solely on identifying victims and investigating exploitation.

The unit launched just a few weeks ago. Since then, the sheriff's office told Denver7 that detectives have already been receiving several tips that have led to active investigations.

There are two dedicated detectives assigned to this unit who specially trained to find victims online and in places where traffickers often operate.

The sheriff’s office said most human trafficking happens online, but investigators also focus on physical locations like hotels, gas stations and other places where people can easily come and go.

While the sheriff’s office says Adams County doesn’t have a widespread trafficking problem, they stress that even one victim is too many.

“We are looking to shine a light now on human trafficking, find these investigations, find these victims in order to help them and help push these cases forward. Hopefully we can get rid of this problem but if not, we will really tackle it with dedicated resources,” Adams County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Shea Haney said.

Once a victim is identified, the sheriff’s office said three victim advocates are ready to step in and provide support and resources.

As of last year, every new law enforcement recruit in Colorado is required to complete training on identifying, investigating and responding to human trafficking. That training was once optional. Now it’s a mandatory two-hour course.

And while Adams County may not see high numbers, the problem is growing statewide. The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice said human trafficking has increased across all regions in the state with a steady rise in calls to the Colorado Human Trafficking Hotline over the past 10 years.

Denver7 asked the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice what signs people should look for when it comes to a human trafficking. One indicator is someone who seems like they are being managed by someone else.

“Even if that person is not physically there, that there's someone who they seem to always have to report to if there's actually someone there, like someone who's physically speaking on their behalf, not really allowing that person to speak on their own,” Trujillo said.

One important takeaway is that awareness is key.

If you suspect human trafficking or need help, you can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 720-523-4847 or Colorado’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 866-455-5075. These are resources that are available 24/7.