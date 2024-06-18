Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigating stabbing death

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s stabbing death at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Deputies found the victim lying in the main hallway of an apartment building located at 1729 Coronado Parkway after responding to the address around 4:30 p.m.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Deputies located a possible suspect inside a neighboring unit.

The sheriff's office said investigators questioned the person and released them pending an investigation into the event that led to the incident.