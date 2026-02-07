Activists pressure Colorado leaders for election safeguards following Trump nationalization calls

DENVER, Colo. — Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Colorado State Capitol on Friday, urging state leaders to take immediate action to safeguard the 2026 midterm elections following President Donald Trump's recent calls to nationalize voting.

25 different activist groups joined forces to deliver a letter with a series of questions to Colorado lawmakers.

The letter, sent to Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and other state leaders, asks of their plans to protect elections from federal interference.

The letter is part of a nationwide effort, with identical letters being sent to all 50 state governors in the coming weeks.

"This is a great state for protecting voting and voting rights. We need to do more," said Patty Bortz, co-leader of Denver Visible Indivisible. "We've never been faced with a threat like this."

Tiffany Weber, an organizer with Solidarity Warriors, explained the letter's purpose.

"The letter consists of some important questions about how the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, and other state leaders are going to safeguard our 2026 elections against interference from the current federal administration," Weber said.

Bortz emphasized Colorado's history of election challenges.

"We know that Colorado has been traditionally attacked because we are a blue state, because we won't release Tina Peters,” Bortz said. “We need a plan, and we need our leaders to be stronger than ever.”

Weiser, Griswold and State Sen. Julie Gonzalez addressed the crowd at the Capitol steps.

Governor Jared Polis did not attend the rally, but activists say they still want answers from him.

"We want a response to the 11 questions in the letter," Weber said. "I've given them my contact information, so I'm hopeful that he will respond."

The demonstration ended with activists delivering the letter directly to the governor's office.

"It's important that we each have a voice, and that the leaders in charge at the highest levels in Colorado are hearing that voice," said demonstrator Rey DiDonato.

Read the full letter below: