DENVER — The ACLU has condemned President Donald Trump's executive order restricting mail-in voting nationwide ahead of the midterms.

The ACLU says the order is unlawful, unconstitutional, and creates chaos ahead of the November midterm elections. The advocacy group added that the list of eligible voters DHS is creating is not accurate.

The order signed by President Trump on March 31 directs the Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the Social Security Administration, to compile and transmit to each state a state citizenship list of confirmed U.S. citizens eligible to vote in the upcoming mid-term election.

It also directs the U.S. Postal Service to send ballots only to individuals enrolled on a state-specific mail-in and absentee participation list.

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ACLU condemns President Trump's executive order restricting mail-in voting nationwide ahead of midterms

ACLU of Colorado Executive Director Olivia Mendoza says the executive order creates chaos ahead of the midterm elections.

"We are seven months from an election, and this executive order purports to undo our entire election system and create chaos by creating lists, inserting the U.S. Postal Service into deciding who gets ballots and who doesn't get ballots, in addition to taking away access to the ballot through mail-in votes," Mendoza said.

The White House says the President is taking decisive action to prevent non-citizens from voting in federal elections.

“Election integrity has always been a top priority for President Trump, and the American people sent him back to the White House because they overwhelmingly supported his commonsense election integrity agenda. The President will do everything in his power to defend the safety and security of American elections and to ensure that only American citizens are voting in them. Congress should also expeditiously pass President Trump’s SAVE America Act to protect elections for generations to come,” Abigail Jackson, White House spokeswoman, said.

In October 2025, a federal court blocked a separate executive order issued by Trump that would require showing a passport or similar document when registering to vote.

The court ruled the president lacks the authority to alter election procedures and that those powers rest with Congress and the states.

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