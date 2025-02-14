'A well-deserved testament': Larimer County deputy awarded for work on animal neglect, abuse cases

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy in northern Colorado with deep ties to the agricultural community has been awarded for her work on several animal neglect and abuse cases.

Larimer County Deputy Andrea Maxwell was named the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association 2024 Law Officer of the Year, the sheriff's office announced on Thursday. She has been a part of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office since 2018 and is assigned to the Berthoud squad. She has lifelong experience working with horses and livestock, and is a certified equine investigator.

Maxwell has become a well-known contact in the agricultural community and Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Through 2024, she worked with the Larimer County Brand Inspection Office, Colorado Brand Commissioner, and Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office to build several strong cases that led to successful prosecutions.

One of the investigations she was involved in was the shooting and killing multiple cattle in an unincorporated part of the county. The defendant accepted a plea deal and was sentenced earlier this month.

In addition, she also connected with Colorado State University, which sent its veterinary diagnostic team to assist with necropsies in the field during agricultural crime investigations.

Outside of investigating crimes, Maxwell also has helped with large animal evacuations — and ongoing care of those animals — during disasters like the Cameron Peak Fire and Alexander Mountain Fire.

“Anyone who works with Andrea can clearly see her dedication to animal welfare and our ag community,” said Sgt. Justin Williamson, who serves as chief of the Berthoud squad. “This award is a well-deserved testament to the heart and skill she brings to these cases.”

Maxwell received the award at the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association's mid-winter conference. During the presentation, Colorado Brand Commissioner Todd Inglee commended Maxwell's dedication and encouraged other Colorado counties to adopt the collaborative approach.

