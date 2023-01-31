A townhome fire forces evacuations in Evergreen

A townhome fire has been reported in the 4000 block of Silver Spruce in Evergreen.

According to Evergreen Fire/Rescue, the fire is at a multi-level townhome and several people have been evacuated.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 a.m.

Evergreen tweeted for people to watch for the emergency response near Little Cub Creek and Hwy 73. Silver Spruce is also down to one lane due to emergency vehicles in the area.

Fire investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.