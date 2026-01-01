A safer solution: Douglas County rings in 2026 with drone show instead of fireworks

PARKER, Colo. — Douglas County welcomed 2026 with a drone show at EchoPark Stadium in Parker on New Year's Eve, offering families a safer alternative to traditional fireworks celebrations.

The county, with the help of UAV Pro, launched 400 drones above the stadium, creating stunning displays including a snowboarder in the sky and messages of thanks to veterans and first responders.

Denver7

"I've never seen one," said Dreama Jones, who attended the show. "This is going to be very different, very fun."

The drone show represents a growing trend toward fire-safe celebrations, particularly important in drought-prone Colorado.

"Everybody gets to come out and enjoy something together, but you're doing it without the uncontrolled factor of fireworks just being kind of top of mind, always wondering if it's going to be an issue after a fireworks show, or anything like that," said lead UAV Pro pilot Jacob Gould.

The shows are also a quiet alternative for people experiencing PTSD and for pets afraid of loud noise.

Before the show kicked off at around 6:15 p.m., Gould provided Denver7 a behind-the-scenes look at the operation.

Denver7 UAV Pro pilot Jacob Gould getting ready for Douglas County's New Year's Eve drone show Wednesday night.

The hundreds of drones were lined up and programmed in a nearby parking lot near the stadium.

"I've never seen a fire happen from a drone. Not to say it doesn't happen, but we don't really have fire issues at all," Gould said. "With this, you don't have to worry. They come up, and they come down exactly where they came from."

Many attendees appreciated the county's decision to prioritize safety while maintaining the celebratory atmosphere.

"I'm really excited that they're offering this safer opportunity, not only for the wildfires, but also for people who don't like the noise and the animals and things like that," said Krista Williams, who attended the show.

Denver7 Spectators watching a New Year's Eve drone show at EchoPark Stadium in Parker.

The mild weather conditions made the outdoor celebration even more enjoyable for families.

"With this beautiful weather, you hardly even have to have a jacket," said Williams.

On the final night of 2025, families expressed hope that the drone show would become an annual tradition for the county.

"Knowing they're keeping it fire safe in an area highly prone to fire, I like that," said attendee Karen Israel.

A safer solution: Douglas County rings in 2026 with drone show instead of fireworksDouglas County welcomed 2026 with a drone show at EchoPark Stadium in Parker on New Year's Eve, offering families a safer alternative to traditional fireworks celebrations.