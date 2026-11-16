DENVER — Santos Solarte-Erlacher was born with pectus excavatum, a condition that causes the chest to sink in near the sternum. The condition became worrisome in his teenage years.

"In middle school, like I just like look at myself in the mirror and I'd like see like how much of a problem it was," Solarte-Erlacher said.

As he grew, the effects became harder to ignore.

See how Santos is doing today in the video below:

A new surgery is helping kids recover faster — and with fewer narcotics

"I could poke my chest and my shirt would sink in and freak my friends out. So, it became hard for me to do some physical activities. It became harder for me to breathe," Solarte-Erlacher said.

One treatment option was a thoracoscopic nuss procedure, a surgery that places a metal bar inside the chest to lift the sternum into a new position.

"It raises the sternum like scaffolding. It sets them in a new position. They wear the bar for three years, and then we remove the bar," said Dr. Kristin Shipman, a pediatric surgeon at HCA HealthONE Rocky Mountain Children's.

For Santos' family, the biggest concern was recovery. At other places they explored, the outlook was daunting.

"It was five to seven days in hospital with heavy narcotics, both of course in the hospital and then out of the hospital for weeks on end," said Jeff Erlacher, Santos' father.

Since 2021, Shipman has been performing this surgery using cryotherapy, temporarily freezing the nerves to reduce pain and the need for narcotic pain medication. The approach has dramatically changed outcomes for patients.

"We have like an 82% decrease in usage of narcotics during the hospitalization," Shipman said. "We decreased our prescribing for pain pills about 53%. So, it's been a huge game changer."

Santos and his family decided to move forward with the surgery, and he had a strong motivation to recover quickly.

"The weekend the surgery was scheduled for, Superman was coming out, and me and my friends are huge nerds, so we really wanted to see that. So, I was like, 'Hey, I'm going to be in the hospital Friday. Can you wait for me?' And they're like, 'Sure, we'll schedule it for Sunday.' So, I got out of the hospital Friday, and I was in the theater by Sunday," Solarte-Erlacher said.

He spent just one day in the hospital, and his pain was treated with only over-the-counter medication.

"It just seemed like a dream come true for what we needed," Erlacher said.

A little over a year later, Santos is working out in the gym and biking to school at CU Denver.

"I'm definitely more physically active. Just the way I feel about my body and my chest, I've never felt better about it. I'm just generally happier about the way I look and the way I feel physically. It's just, it's really nice," Solarte-Erlacher said.

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