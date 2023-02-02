A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street

DENVER — A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.

This is by Rose Medical Center and Denver Water is on the scene.

Video from AirTracker showed water continuing to bubble up into the hole and the street appears to be significantly damaged.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber says most commuters use Hale Parkway in the area and traffic impact should be limited.

A Denver Water spokesperson said the conduit break happened around 3:30 a.m. and there are some vehicles damaged.

“I know there are some vehicles affected and a below ground parking garage that flooded.” said Todd Hartman with Denver Water.

The damage happened from a 30 inch conduit break which is larger than a typical water main line. A water main is around 9 inches and the conduit is the much larger line that takes water to the mains.

Water in the area has been shut off and the cause of the break is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

