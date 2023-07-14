A man is dead after an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire Friday morning

Watch Now
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jul 14, 2023
DENVER — A man is dead after an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire at a motel early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at the Lakeside Motel in the 6500 block of Federal Blvd.

According to the early information from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy opened fire after it was believed the man was armed with a handgun.

The sheriff’s deputy was uninjured.

The shooting happened just after midnight and traffic is being impacted as the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office tweeted two lanes of traffic are open on the southbound lanes in the 6200 block of Federal Blvd. One lane remained closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

