A Golden Day: Thousands attend annual Goldens in Golden event

GOLDEN, Colo — Thousands of Golden retrievers and their human companions traveled to Golden, Colorado, on Saturday morning for the 2025 Goldens in Golden event.

The City of Golden started the event in 2019 after realizing that National Golden Retriever Day is in February. The economic development manager for Golden, Robin Fleischmann, said the event is their small businesses' busiest day of the year.

"It's a wonderful convergence of people and dogs, and we love celebrating National Golden Retriever Day here," said Fleischmann. "This event not only brings joy to the community but also introduces people to Golden, a town that may be a little quieter at this time of year."

Sam Peña Goldens in Golden 2025.

The event drew people from all over the country, including Knoxville, St. Petersburg, and Seattle.

Eric and Pam Schorsch made the trip from Tennessee to celebrate both the event and Pam's birthday.

"We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by bringing our new puppy out here to Golden," Eric said.

Bruce, a four-month-old golden retriever, was a gift from Pam and Eric to their daughter Caroline. The young golden had a blast meeting his fellow goldens and soaking in the positive energy of the event.

"It’s amazing to see a community come together like this. We’ve never seen anything like it," said Eric.

An Aurora local, Brianna Giannini, brought her four-month-old golden retriever, Aspen, to join the festivities. Giannini said she had wanted a golden retriever for years, and Aspen was the perfect fit for her life.

"Aspen is crazy, rambunctious, and loves affection," Brianna said. "He gets along with every golden he meets."

Sam Peña Devin Wagner proposes to his girlfriend Sharon at Goldens in Golden 2025.

The event's attendees were also greeted with a surprise proposal. Devin Wagner proposed to his girlfriend Sharon right as the main photos were taken under the Welcome to Golden Arch.

As the day unfolded, the streets of Golden were filled with wagging tails, happy faces, and the unmistakable joy that only a golden retriever can bring.