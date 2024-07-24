A coach at 12 years old? Sponsored phenom gives pickleball tips to residents at Lakewood retirement community

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Residents at The Ridge-Pinehurst Retirement Community in Lakewood were recently treated to a pickleball lesson from an unexpected source: A 12-year-old boy named Logan Russell.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Logan Russell, recently sponsored by pickleball company Gearbox at only the age of 12

Logan was already accomplished on the pickleball scene after placing third in a national tournament last year, having a national ranking, and recently receiving sponsorship from pickleball merchandise company Gearbox. However, he doesn’t only enjoy playing; he also loves to teach.

“At school, like at PE and stuff, I teach all the kids,” said Logan. “I teach them at recess and all that stuff.”

On July 18, Ridge-Pinehurst residents gathered around one of the community's three pickleball courts to learn from the young coach. One of the viewers was 98-year-old Rita Price, who only recently started playing pickleball after being entered into the Colorado Tennis Hall of Fame.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Rita Price, a member of the Colorado Tennis Hall of Fame, celebrates after winning a point with Logan

“I know a lot of tennis players say that pickleball is chasing a lot of tennis players off courts and that it makes a lot of noise,” said Price. “But it's just a great social game. Pickleball just brings people together. It lifts them up, it keeps them healthy, it gets them moving. And it's just wonderful.”

Rita and Logan had the opportunity to team up during the pickleball showcase, and they each got a lot of enjoyment out of the experience.

“I can't say enough words to extol the virtue of this young man,” said Price. “He's a real model to play this game and do so well in the game, and his sportsmanship is above and beyond. It was just a pleasure. I loved it every moment. He covered for me a lot.”

“She's super fun. I love her,” said Logan. “ Just excitedness, just goofing around and … I feel I'm looking at a 30-year-old. They're moving so well, they're running around, they're goofing around.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Residents at The Ridge-Pinehurst in Lakewood play a game of pickleball on one of the community's three courts

Pickleball is just one of the many amenities at The Ridge-Pinehurst. In fact, the community was just featured in a documentary titled “World’s Most Luxurious Retirement Homes.” The film, produced by UK company ScreenDog Productions, shows viewers a day in the life of residents at retirement communities. The Ridge-Pinehurst was shown alongside The Palace at Coral Gables in Miami, and Danny House in Sussex, England.

Rita helped out in several of the promotions for the film.

“When people come to The Ridge at Pinehurst, I say, 'Welcome to Disneyland.' Because, to me, it’s like Disneyland,” said Price. “They have here a beautiful cinema which will show some of the promos that we did promoting this wonderful facility … I love to invite guests to come here, to show them how wonderful this place can be and what a great place it is to live.”

Still, Rita’s favorite thing to do in the community is play pickleball. She plays with friends or at the scheduled pickleball sessions every Friday and Saturday. Rita says staying active is one of the keys to a long, happy life.

“I think my life has been expanded because of my genes,” said Price. “But also, because I've been a happy person, trying to spread joy. I try to make people laugh. I try to keep people healthy, get them active, moving about. And Pickleball is one of the great sports that you can do here.”