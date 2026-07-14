A children's book written 40 years ago went viral. Then its biggest fan knocked on the authors' door

BOULDER, Colo. — When a Denver7 employee came face-to-face with the authors of his favorite childhood book, it was the culmination of a journey that began four decades ago.

Paul Levitt and Alyssa Guralnick spent decades teaching together at the University of Colorado. During that time, they also wrote children's books together — including one that would change their lives 40 years later.

That book is "The Weighty Word Book," a children's book designed to teach kids big words through amusing stories. One example: the word "scintillate," illustrated through a firefly named Gloriana.

"She goes out and 'sins' so to speak by flying late in the night. Think of Gloriana, who loves to 'sins till late' and you will always remember the word scintillate," Guralnick said.

For years, the book made little financial impact.

"We really never made a dime," Guralnick said.

Then came Eli McCann.

"Anyway, I'm still looking for this book for years. I know it's a longshot but if any of this is familiar to you, please reach out because I must find it," McCann said in a TikTok video.

McCann's video set off a search that turned "The Weighty Word Book" into an overnight bestseller — 40 years after it was written.

"The response was hilarious…and miraculous," Guralnick said.

Levitt said the reaction caught him off guard.

► Watch Mike Castellucci's report in the video below:

Denver7 employee meets the author who Inspired him as a child

"I never thought of it in terms of generations," Levitt said.

Bobby Bennett, a Denver7 employee, saw the story about the book's viral moment and immediately recognized it.

"I scared everybody in the control room because I said Oh my God that's the Weighty Word Book," Bennett said.

Bennett sent me an email asking if there was any way to get the authors' contact information so he could send them a lifelong childhood thank you. Instead of passing along contact details, I arranged for Bennett to meet Guralnick and Levitt in person.

"You never think you're going to meet the author of the book that shaped the way you speak to the people you'll see the rest of your life," Bennett said.

When Bennett arrived at the door, he was visibly overwhelmed.

"It is an honor and a pleasure. Shaking like a leaf," Bennett said.

Guralnick pulled him in for a hug.

Denver7 director Crystal Harris said the moment was genuine.

"You know everyone should be able to feel their feelings…and he was real excited," Crystal said.

Since the book's viral moment, Guralnick and Levitt have been flooded with messages from adults who grew up reading it — hundreds, even thousands, of people reaching out to thank them for the memories.

Bennett's visit represented something more than a single fan's gratitude. It was a chance for the authors to receive what so many others wanted to give them — not just an email or a social media post, but a hug.

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