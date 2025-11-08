Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Boulder hidden gem: Step inside the Chautauqua General Store

You can hike or bike and enjoy ice cream, a pastry, or a latte right off the trails at this historic spot.
You can hike or bike and enjoy ice cream, a pastry, or a latte right off the trails in Boulder. Denver7’s Mike Castellucci takes you inside this hidden gem that combines outdoor adventure with historic charm.
The General Store
Chautauqua Park, Boulder
BOULDER, Colorado — Can you love a place like you love another person? It’s the feeling Rohini Grace gets when she hikes along the trails at the foot of the iconic Flatirons in Boulder.

"I came here when I was 18 and I remember standing at the top of Flagstaff (Mountain), looking out at the city and looking out over these Flatirons, and thinking, 'This is where I want to be,'" she told Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Mike Castellucci while standing at the trailhead. "And here I am, 30 years later, in this same magical spot that inspired me when I was 18 years old."

Rohini is inspired so much by this spot that she made it her job — the Chautauqua General Store, selling fresh espresso drinks and pastries, chai, sandwiches, salads, local teas, cold beverages, ice cream, milk shakes and other snacks.

Plus, it's a lot more than just a store. They do women's retreats, geology tours, guided hikes, art, and photography.

"From yoga and qigong, history tours — just a lot of different programs that can engage the community and enhance the experience of the guests staying here," Rohini said.

Gina Dowd, store manager, said she thinks it's one of the only spots in Boulder County where a store is along a trail.

"A lot of people will come in and say, 'What is this place?'" she said.

It’s like a mirage in the middle of the mountains — heavenly bliss inside in the form of soap, and outside in the form of the Flatirons.

