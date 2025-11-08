A Boulder hidden gem: Step inside the Chautauqua General Store

BOULDER, Colorado — Can you love a place like you love another person? It’s the feeling Rohini Grace gets when she hikes along the trails at the foot of the iconic Flatirons in Boulder.

"I came here when I was 18 and I remember standing at the top of Flagstaff (Mountain), looking out at the city and looking out over these Flatirons, and thinking, 'This is where I want to be,'" she told Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Mike Castellucci while standing at the trailhead. "And here I am, 30 years later, in this same magical spot that inspired me when I was 18 years old."

Mike Castellucci

Rohini is inspired so much by this spot that she made it her job — the Chautauqua General Store, selling fresh espresso drinks and pastries, chai, sandwiches, salads, local teas, cold beverages, ice cream, milk shakes and other snacks.

Plus, it's a lot more than just a store. They do women's retreats, geology tours, guided hikes, art, and photography.

"From yoga and qigong, history tours — just a lot of different programs that can engage the community and enhance the experience of the guests staying here," Rohini said.

Mike Castellucci

Gina Dowd, store manager, said she thinks it's one of the only spots in Boulder County where a store is along a trail.

"A lot of people will come in and say, 'What is this place?'" she said.

It’s like a mirage in the middle of the mountains — heavenly bliss inside in the form of soap, and outside in the form of the Flatirons.

A Boulder hidden gem: Step inside Chautauqua’s general store