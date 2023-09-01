8 people hospitalized following suspected road rage shooting Thursday, Larimer County Sheriff says

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Eight people were hospitalized following a suspected road rage shooting Thursday near Owl Canyon Road and Highway 287, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said at least one person started shooting at another car Thursday evening sometime before 6:30 p.m. The car being targeted then crashed and caught fire. A responding ambulance also caught fire.

No one was injured from the fires and none of the eight people in the targeted vehicle were hit by any bullets either, according to deputies, who added those people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries from the subsequent crash.

Several roads were closed for more than two hours, including Highway 287 at County Road 80 and Ted's Place, Own Canyon Road at County Road 21.

LCSO is investigating a report of a possible road rage shooting at Owl Canyon Rd/Highway 287. Preliminary investigation determined that unknown suspect/s in a vehicle reportedly fired shots at another vehicle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/X20hxNH7JG — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 1, 2023

This suspected road rage incident is just one of a growing number across Colorado.

In 2022, Colorado State Patrol emergency dispatchers answered 31,760 calls related to road rage or aggressive driving, which is up 4.5% from 2021.

A recent study tried to answer what could be behind that increase, with researchers analyzing the correlation between aggressive driving and drivers' so-called "illusion of superiority" in a 2018 edition of Traffic Psychology and Behaviour.

When that "superiority" is challenged, according to researchers — whether by somebody running a red light, speeding, or something else that creates a perceived threat — that driver can become angry and place heavy blame on another person. They no longer feel in control of the situation.

It can become a vicious cycle. SafeMotorist.com reported that about half the drivers on the receiving end of aggressive driving admit to responding with the same types of behaviors, like tailgating, honking or rude hand gestures.

The shooting that happened in Larimer County Thursday is still under investigation.

