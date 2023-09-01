Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

8 people hospitalized following suspected road rage shooting Thursday, Larimer County Sheriff says

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 19:16:55-04

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Eight people were hospitalized following a suspected road rage shooting Thursday near Owl Canyon Road and Highway 287, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said at least one person started shooting at another car Thursday evening sometime before 6:30 p.m. The car being targeted then crashed and caught fire. A responding ambulance also caught fire.

No one was injured from the fires and none of the eight people in the targeted vehicle were hit by any bullets either, according to deputies, who added those people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries from the subsequent crash.

Several roads were closed for more than two hours, including Highway 287 at County Road 80 and Ted's Place, Own Canyon Road at County Road 21.

This suspected road rage incident is just one of a growing number across Colorado.

In 2022, Colorado State Patrol emergency dispatchers answered 31,760 calls related to road rage or aggressive driving, which is up 4.5% from 2021.

A recent study tried to answer what could be behind that increase, with researchers analyzing the correlation between aggressive driving and drivers' so-called "illusion of superiority" in a 2018 edition of Traffic Psychology and Behaviour.

I-25 road rage shooting Denver 6-13-23

Local News

Studies: Road rage stems from drivers' 'illusion of superiority'

Stephanie Butzer
4:29 PM, Aug 24, 2023

When that "superiority" is challenged, according to researchers — whether by somebody running a red light, speeding, or something else that creates a perceived threat — that driver can become angry and place heavy blame on another person. They no longer feel in control of the situation.

It can become a vicious cycle. SafeMotorist.com reported that about half the drivers on the receiving end of aggressive driving admit to responding with the same types of behaviors, like tailgating, honking or rude hand gestures.

The shooting that happened in Larimer County Thursday is still under investigation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 1, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x250-revised.png

Community

Recycle your electronics at the 2023 Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive