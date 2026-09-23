7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 25-27, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Join the statewide celebration of Dolly Parton

Sept. 25-27

Dolly Days offers a weekend of themed activities, live entertainment and community celebrations inspired by the iconic performer. Imagination Library of Colorado is working with communities across the state to provide opportunities for music fans, families and costume enthusiasts to join the fun. Click here to learn more and find an event near you.

2. Experience racing, culture and food at the Riverdale Regional Park Dragon Boat Regatta & Night Market

Saturday, Sept. 26

Dragon boat teams will paddle across the water during this daylong regatta celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, cultural activities, an evening night market and drone show, in addition to taking in the excitement of the races. Stop by the Denver7 Dragon Harmony Stage to meet Denver7 Reporter Peter Choi who will be announcing the entertainment. Click here to learn more.

3. Help local kids get in the game at the giveSPORTS Equipment Drive

Saturday, Sept. 26

The giveSPORTS Equipment Drive collects new and gently used equipment to help Colorado children participate in sports and recreational activities they might otherwise miss. Stop by Ball Arena between 9:00-11:00am to drop off your items. Donors at the event will receive a voucher for two tickets to the Denver Nuggets’ Oct. 11 preseason home game while supplies last. Click here to learn more.

4. Sample local flavors at Taste of Fort Collins

Sept. 26-27

One of northern Colorado's largest festivals returns with live music, food vendors, local businesses and family-friendly entertainment. The event offers a chance to explore the flavors and community spirit that make Fort Collins a popular Front Range destination. Learn more and get your tickets at TasteOfFortCollins.com.

5. Go behind the scenes at Doors Open Denver

Sept. 24-27

Doors Open Denver gives visitors rare access to some of the city's most interesting buildings, historic spaces and architectural landmarks. Whether you're interested in design, history or local neighborhoods, the event offers a unique way to explore the city. Click here to learn ore and reserve your tickets.

6. Explore Denver on two wheels at the Denver Century Ride

Saturday, Sept. 26

The Denver Century Ride invites cyclists of varying skill levels to experience the city through a series of routes that travel through neighborhoods, parks and urban trails. Riders can choose from several distances, making it an accessible way to enjoy a day outdoors while exploring Denver from a different perspective. Learn more at DenverCenturyRide.com.

7. Celebrate Colorado's mountain spirit at 14er Fest

Sept. 25-27

14er Fest brings together outdoor enthusiasts for a weekend in and around Buena Vista, celebrating Colorado's iconic peaks and the communities that help protect them. The festival features films, speakers, vendors, music and activities focused on hiking, conservation and life in the mountains. Learn more at 14erFest.org.