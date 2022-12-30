7 best things to do in Colorado this New Year's weekend: Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Get your family members with sensory sensitivity to Denver Zoo Lights

The Denver Zoo is hosting a low-sensory Zoo Lights night for people with sensory sensitivities on Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. The special evening delivers all the magic of Zoo Lights with a few accommodations to ensure people with sensory sensitivities can enjoy the holiday event. More info here. Zoo Lights goes through Jan. 15, 2023.

2. Celebrate the arrival of a New Year in downtown Denver

If you don’t mind the cold, layer up and head out to the 16th St. Mall to celebrate the arrival of a new year with hundreds of others in downtown Denver. There will be two fireworks shows, one at 9 p.m., the other at midnight. More info. here.

3. Want to welcome the new year while riding amusement park rides? Head to Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens Theme and Water Park is hosting their yearly New Year’s celebration called Luminova Lights. The fireworks show starts at 8 p.m. More info. and tickets here.

4. Ring in the new year with family and friends in Douglas County

Bundle up and get the whole family – and your friends – to several events happening around Douglas County. There will be a high-flying 30-minute fireworks display at the James R. Sullivan Events Center in Castle Rock; a high-flying 30-minute fireworks display at Wildcat Regional Park in Highlands Ranch; and 12-minute lighted drone show from the parking lot of EchoPark Stadium in Parker. More info here.

5. Winter Wonderlights is in Loveland for another magical holiday season

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights returns for the 2022 holiday season. This year’s event runs through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra in Loveland, Colo. Winter Wonderlights is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event. More info. here.

6. Watch the Denver Nuggets Ball Arena this New Year’s weekend

The Denver Nuggets will play against the Miami Heat this New Year’s weekend. They take on the Miami Heat on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 6 p.m.

7. Watch the Colorado Avalanche play against the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Colorado Avalanche play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.