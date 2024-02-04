6 people injured in Denver shooting early Sunday

DENVER — An overnight shooting injured 6 people in Denver, police said.

According to DPD, the shooting was reported in the 5000 block of N. Orleans Ct. near the intersection of East 50th Place.

Denver7 reporter Adria Iraheta was at the shooting location early Sunday morning and said it was an active scene with multiple Denver police vehicles in the roadway.

While police said there were 6 victims, the extent of their injuries was unknown. It was unclear if all of the injured victims were shot.

On social media, DPD said the investigators were working to release information on a shooting suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

