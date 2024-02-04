Watch Now
6 people injured in Denver shooting early Sunday

On social media, DPD said the investigators were working to release information on a shooting suspect.
According to DPD, the shooting was reported in the 5000 block or North Orleans Ct. near the intersection of East 50th Place.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Feb 04, 2024
DENVER — An overnight shooting injured 6 people in Denver, police said.

Denver7 reporter Adria Iraheta was at the shooting location early Sunday morning and said it was an active scene with multiple Denver police vehicles in the roadway.

While police said there were 6 victims, the extent of their injuries was unknown. It was unclear if all of the injured victims were shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

