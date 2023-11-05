6 people hurt in Denver shooting overnight

Investigators released little information into a shooting that injured six people in the 5500 block of E. 33rd Avenue overnight Sunday.

Police tape lined off the parking lot of the Horizon Lounge which appeared to be the focus of the investigation.

DPD said on social media the victims’ injuries were unknown. There was no information as to a suspect, but DPD said it was working to develop that information.

East 33rd Avenue was closed down between Holly and Hudson Streets as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ALERT:#DPD is investigating a shooting in the 5500 block E. 33rd Ave. Six victims located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/xURQx5aAjY — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 5, 2023