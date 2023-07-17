Watch Now
5 people taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Aurora crash

Five people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Aurora late Sunday night. Aurora police tweeted the crash happened on I-225 just before 6th Avenue.
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jul 17, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — Five people were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Aurora late Sunday night.

Aurora police tweeted the crash happened on I-225 just before 6th Avenue.

The five people were inside one vehicle and were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Aurora police said.

I-225 north lanes between Alameda and 6th Avenue and south from Colfax to Alameda were impacted by the crash and investigation. The interstate reopened as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

There was no other information available. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

