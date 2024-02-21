41-year-old hiker dies after falling in Mesa County on Wednesday

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – A hiker died Wednesday morning after falling on the Colorado National Monument.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:20 a.m. deputies and crews with Mesa County Search and Rescue responded to a caller who reported a hiker had fallen around 50 to 60 feet at Rough Canyon Lemon Squeezer.

The hiker, a 41-year-old woman who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

The Mesa County Coroner will determine the cause of death and release the hiker’s identity once next of kin has been notified, according to a release.