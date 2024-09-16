40,000 people wait in line, first round of reservations sold out as Casa Bonita opens to the public

DENVER — Are you trying to snag a reservation at Casa Bonita? Good luck. Spots set aside for those in the restaurant’s early access program were taken by noon Monday, but all is not lost.

The iconic Colorado restaurant announced earlier this month that it will ditch the lottery system and begin accepting reservations on its website from the general public beginning today at 3 p.m.

But if it’s anything like this morning, when more than 40,000 Founders Club members were waiting in a virtual queue to get a reservation, you might have difficulty getting a spot.

Some in the Denver7 newsroom were among those waiting behind tens of thousands of people in the online queue and were eventually denied after an hours-long wait.

Up until today, those wanting to dine at the restaurant had to rely on that lottery system to receive an email invite for reservations. This system was in place from the beginning of the restaurant's highly anticipated soft reopening in June 2023.

The reopening was not without criticism—especially from some restaurant employees, who said that “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's handling of the soft reopening was a "masterclass in how not to open a restaurant."

The duo purchased Casa Bonita from its previous owner in September 2021, as it was in danger of permanently closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To secure your place in line, head to casabonitadenver.com beginning at 3 p.m. The earliest available to book is Oct. 1, and slots are open through November.

Reservations are free, but a cancellation fee may apply if you cancel within 24 hours of the dining date.

Good luck!