4 people, 2 dogs, cat, tortoise, iguana and python displaced by Douglas County house fire Tuesday

PARKER, Colo. — Four people, two dogs, a cat, a tortoise, an iguana and a python were displaced by a house fire Tuesday afternoon, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

South Metro Fire Rescue

One of the family's dogs could not be rescued and died in the fire, according to SMFR.

The fire started in the Pinery neighborhood off S. Parker Road and S. Pinery Parkway around 12:35 p.m. SMFR thanked neighbors for calling 911 so quickly.

The fire was initially reported as starting in the garage, but SMFR said it was later identified that the blaze began outside in the backyard. The flames then extended to the home.

South Metro Fire Rescue

All of the people living in the home were safely evacuated and one person was taken to a hospital for further medical care, SMFR said.

60 firefighters from three different agencies were called to the home to get the flames under control. It took nearly an hour, with crews getting it tamped down around 1:21 p.m. Tuesday.

South Metro Fire Rescue

The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed, according to SMFR, but the agency's Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what started it.