3 injured in two-vehicle crash involving Aurora fire truck

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash involving a fire truck from Aurora Fire Rescue Saturday morning.

It occurred around 8 a.m. just outside Fire Station No. 3 at 3172 Peoria Street in Aurora, according to the fire department.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. A third person was treated at the scene.

The fire truck appeared to have sustained damage to the front of the vehicle. The second vehicle, an SUV, was significantly damaged.

Aurora Fire Rescue

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

The road was closed in the area while crews cleared the scene.