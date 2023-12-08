Watch Now
3 Elizabeth Middle School staff members each face 1 charge of failure to report suspected child abuse

Employees will be let go pending approval from members of the Board of Education during Monday's meeting
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:42:05-05

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Three Elizabeth Middle School staff members are each one facing charge of failure to report suspected child abuse, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The principal, assistant principal and counselor were suspended on Nov. 8, the Elizabeth School District said in a news release Thursday.

Superintendent Dan Snowberger conducted an investigation into Brett Michel, Jeff Sparrow and Shannon Paxton for allegations that complaints students made last spring, about abuse at the hands of a teacher, were not reported to law enforcement and/or the Department of Human Services, the Elizabeth School District said.

It's mandatory for educators to report accusations of child abuse under Colorado law.

The three employees will be let go, pending approval from members of the Board of Education during Monday's meeting, the Elizabeth School District said.

A fourth employee was put on administrative leave on Sept. 27. That teacher will remain on leave at this time, according to the Elizabeth School District.

“While we recognize these individuals’ many positive, past contributions to the school community, we have high expectations that our staff will follow legal expectations and board policies in keeping our students safe and investigating any and all reports of concerning behavior,” Snowberger said.

Since the three Elizabeth Middle School leaders were suspended a month ago, interim Principal Kimberly Runyan, interim Administrator Mark Carara and interim Athletic Director Jim McCoin took over in their absence.

