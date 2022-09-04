3 dead in single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed three passengers and seriously injured the driver in Adams County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on eastbound East 136th Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Police believe excessive speed and alcohol were factors.

The three passengers in the 2012 Toyota Highlander — a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Longmont, and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette — were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver — a 25-year-old man from Longmont — was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the CSP. He remains hospitalized as of Sunday.

Troopers say the driver of the SUV was speeding down East 136th Avenue, blew through a stop sign at Riverdale Road, went off the road, became airborne and came to a rest in a drainage ditch.

The names of those who died in the crash have not been released. The incident remains under investigation. No other details are known.