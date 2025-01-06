2K illegal street racing complaints in Colorado leads to 16 arrests, 11 vehicles impounded in 2024

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol and local agencies have received nearly 2,000 citizen complaints about illegal street racing in 2024, which led to hundreds of citations, more than a dozen arrests and 11 vehicle impoundments, according to the CSP.

The Street Racing Working Group (SRWG), which was created to address the continued dangers presented by illegal street racing, logged 1,959 citizen complaints on its website last year, the CSP said in a news release Monday.

The SRWG, comprised of law enforcement, attorneys, and support staff, worked to reduce illegal street racing with 506 traffic contacts, 360 citations, 16 arrests, and 11 vehicle impoundments, according to the release.

They also seized illegal weapons and stolen vehicles.

The Englewood Police Department also participates in the SRWG.

Their strategy includes contacting organizers of events that may lead to drag races afterward, working with property owners for trespass agreements and other proactive enforcement, the department said in a statement to Denver7 last week.

The CSP said the SRWG will continue its efforts in 2025, targeting street racers and seizing vehicles involved in such activities.