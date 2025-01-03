Englewood to consider impound rule changes as deterrent for street racing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Englewood Police say they've noticed an increase in street racing and "speed exhibitions" in the city after local car shows or meet-ups and new proposed code and administrative changes may create a deterent.

The big windows at 5280 Furniture Direct gives staff a front row view of Santa Fe Drive.

"You could be here at like 2 in the afternoon and then all of a sudden it roars and you see just two cars going 100-120 miles per hour," said Gilbert Garcia, the owner of the store.

The store sits right on the border of Denver and Englewood, two communities that have struggled to end street racing along that road.

"Last year, in June, I was leaving the store. It was around 7 and at 7:15 I got a call, 'Hey, get back to the store, somebody hit the store," Garcia recalls of the latest time a street racer lost control and smashed into the front of the store. "The previous owner from here also was driving down this street. Two racers were coming right behind him. He got scared, kind of tried to switch lanes right away, ended up flipping his car right before Hampden."

Englewood police say part of the problem is being able to catch the racers in the act or having to prove they broke the law after the fact. It's typical that as soon as officers receive a call of street racing, the race is over and cars have dissipated by the time officers arrive.

Englewood city leaders are hoping to create a deterrent for "organized races," something they're defining as at least two cars racing with at least two spectators.

The new proposed code change would authorize cars used in races to be impounded and those cars will not be released to their owners if the city requests they be forfeited. A new proposed administrative change will also call the city to do just that.

"That's great because somebody that thinks about it twice, might save their life or somebody else's life," said Garcia.

Drivers do already face a 12-point traffic misdemeanor ticket for street racing in Englewood.

Englewood police also participate in the Metro Denver Street Racing Working Group led by Colorado State Patrol. Their strategy includes contacting organizers of events that may lead to drag races afterwards, work with property owners for trespass agreements and other proactive enforcement.

"Drag racing is extremely dangerous for several reasons. The excessive speeds involved greatly reduce a driver’s ability to maintain control of the vehicle, increasing the risk of accidents. Additionally, these events often take place on public roads, putting other motorists and pedestrians at significant risk of injury or harm," Englewood police said in a statement released to Denver7.

The ordinance goes before Englewood City Council on January 6.