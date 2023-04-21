Watch Now
26-year-old man missing around the metro area, CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert

Peter Lafromboise is a person experiencing homelessness in the Denver area, CBI says
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 21, 2023
DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 26-year-old who was last seen a week and a half ago.

Peter Lafromboise, 26, was last seen in Denver on April 12. He is a person experiencing homelessness in the Denver area, according to the CBI.

Peter is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and has tattoos on both hands.

Anyone with information on Lafromboise's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

