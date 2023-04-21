26-year-old man missing around the metro area, CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 26-year-old who was last seen a week and a half ago.

Peter Lafromboise, 26, was last seen in Denver on April 12. He is a person experiencing homelessness in the Denver area, according to the CBI.

Peter is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and has tattoos on both hands.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information on Lafromboise's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.