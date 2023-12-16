25 children gifted $200 gift cards in Denver's Shop with a Cop event at Walmart

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver Police Department held its first Shop with a Cop event Saturday. Twenty five children took over an Aurora Walmart store, shopping alongside officers.

The children were given $200 gift cards to spend on whatever they wanted.

Not only did they purchase Christmas presents for themselves they also bought personal items for the family and gifts for their friends. The Denver Police Heroes Fund hosted the event to benefit families in need.

"It's just a great way to connect with our community and show them that we care," said DPD Chaplain Dave Stuht, who organized the event.

Stuht says he was inspired by the Aurora Shop With a Cop, which is entering its seventh year. He said he hopes to encourage local police officers and help build a bridge to the community.

“I tried to figure out a way to make this happen so we can show our officers that they are loved, but then also show the community that they are loved as well,” said Stuht.

Two Denver area churches assisted in identifying and selecting the children who took part in the event. The Denver Police Heroes Fund also received donations from a number of local businesses to help assist with the cost and over $5,000 from Walmart.

DPD Chief Ron Thomas said he hopes to make it an annual event.