24-year-old Littleton man faces charges after Colorado model dies in fall from New York hotel

NYPD found woman dead on scaffolding after “physical altercation”; 8-month-old daughter in protective custody
OYO Times Square
Google Maps
An August 2022 image of the OYO Times Square Hotel (left side of street) via Google Maps.
OYO Times Square
Posted at 2:39 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 16:39:26-04

A 24-year-old Littleton man has been arrested following the death of a Colorado model who fell from high in a New York Times Square hotel this week after a fight, police confirmed Friday morning.

Tyler Griffin has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, New York Police Department Detective Arlene Muniz said.

An 8-month-old daughter rescued at the OYO Times Square Hotel, 157 W. 47th St., has been placed in protective custody.

The woman — identified online as Dezirae Andersen — fell from high at the hotel and landed on second-story scaffolding, police said.

A GoFundMe accounthas been set up to help Andersen's family with funeral and memorial expenses.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

