24-year-old Littleton man faces charges after Colorado model dies in fall from New York hotel

A 24-year-old Littleton man has been arrested following the death of a Colorado model who fell from high in a New York Times Square hotel this week after a fight, police confirmed Friday morning.

Tyler Griffin has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child, New York Police Department Detective Arlene Muniz said.

An 8-month-old daughter rescued at the OYO Times Square Hotel, 157 W. 47th St., has been placed in protective custody.

The woman — identified online as Dezirae Andersen — fell from high at the hotel and landed on second-story scaffolding, police said.

A GoFundMe accounthas been set up to help Andersen's family with funeral and memorial expenses.

