20-year-old man dies in shooting inside Aurora home

Posted at 4:23 PM, Aug 28, 2023
AURORA, Colo. — A 20-year-old man died in Aurora on Sunday evening after a shooting inside a home.

According to Aurora police, investigators responded to the 1500 block of S. Galena Way at around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said there were multiple people inside the home when an ‘altercation’ broke out between the victim and others inside the house.

Several people in the house fled the scene after the shooting, Aurora police said in a release.

The shooting victim has not been identified.

