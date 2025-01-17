2 suspects arrested following fatal shooting in Lakewood on Sunday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after a Lakewood shooting on Sunday evening that ended with one woman dead.

The Lakewood Police Department said police were called to the 1400 block of Kendall Street after receiving a report of a shooting on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. There, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. She has been identified as Nairelis “Junior” Castel, 26, of Lakewood, police said.

Amid this investigation, Lakewood police identified a suspect as 25-year-old Flor Contreras and arrested her on suspicion of complicity to commit first-degree murder. Police identified a second suspect, Menelson Leonel Ramirez, 27, of Aurora, who had fled the state, police said.

He was arrested in Megargel, Texas and will be extradited to Colorado. He will face a first-degree murder charge, police said.

Police said their investigation indicated that the two suspects and the victim knew each other.

No other information was immediately available Friday afternoon.