Lakewood police investigate deadly shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Lakewood are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old woman dead Sunday evening.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Kendall Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she ultimately died of her injuries, police said. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the community. However, they ask anyone with information about this case to call them at 303-980-7300.