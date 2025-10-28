2 store employees injured in Denver shooting Monday released from hospital, officer expected to fully recover

DENVER — The two store employees and Denver police officer who were injured when a suspect opened fire on them Monday night are recovering, the Denver Police Department (DPD) confirmed to Denver7 on Tuesday morning.

Both store employees were treated and released from the hospital overnight. The injured officer remains in the hospital but is expected to fully recover, DPD told us.

The incident began shortly before 8:45 p.m. at the Maverik convenience store located at 3253 S. Parker Road, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said during a press conference Monday evening.

A security guard working outside the store called 911 to report what they believed was an armed robbery at the convenience store, Thomas said. When officers arrived a few minutes later, the guard said the armed suspect had locked themselves inside the store with two of the gas station's employees.

Within a minute of officers being on scene — and as they were developing a plan — they heard gunshots inside the store, Thomas said. Officers forced their way inside and confronted the suspect, who was firing at them, Thomas said. Several officers returned fire and the suspect went down. Police began to render aid.

One officer was shot in the leg and was brought to Denver Health. Thomas said his injury is not life-threatening. He underwent surgery Monday evening. DPD told Denver7 on Tuesday morning that he is expected to make a full recovery.

The two store employees had gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, he said. He said it was not yet clear if they had been shot by the suspect or the officers. Both have been released from the hospital.

That suspect was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased. They have not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Officers found a firearm at the scene.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department also responded to help the DPD.

The Critical Incident Response Team will investigate this shooting. This incident remains under investigation.

While at the scene Monday evening, Denver7 spoke with Cody Kerr, who was near the gas station at the time. He remembered it was around halftime of the Nuggets game.

"As I was coming out, suddenly tons of cop cars come scorching by," he said. "As I'm standing in the parking lot over there, just more and more ambulance, fire trucks, cops cars. There's like 30, 40, 50 of them coming by."

He said he stood across the street to watch the scene unfold, and believed he spotted the suspect being loaded into an ambulance. He told Denver7 that he hoped all the officers stayed safe.

"It's kind of crazy out there, for sure," he said.