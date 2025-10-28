Denver police officer, armed robbery suspect wounded in police shooting at gas station

DENVER — A Denver police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and an armed robbery suspect was critically wounded in a police shooting at a gas station Monday night.

The incident happened at a Maverik gas station, located at 3253 South Parker Road in the city's Kennedy neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department said its officers were responding to a report of an armed robbery, with the clerks inside.

Denver PD said officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3200 Blk S. Parker Road. Both an Officer and Suspect are injured. Updates will be posted to this thread as available. pic.twitter.com/tWQoVUZmxe — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 28, 2025

One officer suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. Two people who are believed to be store clerks also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Further details were not available. Denver7 has a crew at the scene and will update this story once we learn more.