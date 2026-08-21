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2 people shot inside vehicle forcing Colorado Blvd closure in Thornton

Thornton police Colorado Boulevard is shut down from East 100th Avenue to Thornton Parkway and will remain closed for an extended period.
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THORNTON, Colo. – One person is dead and another injured in an early-morning shooting that has forced the closure of a portion of Colorado Boulevard.

Thornton police said the roadway is shut down from East 100th Avenue to Thornton Parkway and will remain closed for an extended period.

Little information is available, but police said there were two people found shot inside a vehicle which had crashed into a pole.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said Riverdale Road or Steele Street are two options to avoid the closure.

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