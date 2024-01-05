Watch Now
2 killed in crash along U.S. 287. Friday morning

The Colorado State Patrol told Denver7 the double-fatal crash, reported at around 8:42 a.m., was between a Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500 truck.
AirTracker 7
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 14:15:46-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed Friday morning in a vehicle crash along a stretch of U.S. 287 between Longmont and Berthoud.

Both directions of Highway 287 remained shut down north of Yellowstone Road, and the crash reportedly happened at Horseshoe Circle, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler, Public Information Officer with the Colorado State Patrol told Denver7 the double-fatal crash, reported at around 8:42 a.m., was between a Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500 truck.

There was no other information available as to what caused the crash.

Video from AirTracker7 showed a large scene involving the two trucks and what appeared to be another crash further down the highway. It was not known if the two scenes were related.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said on social media motorists should expect U.S. 287 to remain closed during the day Friday as the investigation continued.

