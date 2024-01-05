2 killed in crash along U.S. 287. Friday morning

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed Friday morning in a vehicle crash along a stretch of U.S. 287 between Longmont and Berthoud.

Both directions of Highway 287 remained shut down north of Yellowstone Road, and the crash reportedly happened at Horseshoe Circle, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler, Public Information Officer with the Colorado State Patrol told Denver7 the double-fatal crash, reported at around 8:42 a.m., was between a Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500 truck.

There was no other information available as to what caused the crash.

Video from AirTracker7 showed a large scene involving the two trucks and what appeared to be another crash further down the highway. It was not known if the two scenes were related.

Mountain View Fire Rescue said on social media motorists should expect U.S. 287 to remain closed during the day Friday as the investigation continued.

Highway 287 is completely shut down just north of Yellowstone between Longmont and Berthoud. There is a major crash and cruise will be on scene for an extended period today. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area.@BerthoudFire is point of contact for this incident. pic.twitter.com/krhU9AqbpK — Mountain View Fire Rescue (@MVFireRescue) January 5, 2024