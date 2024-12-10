2 juveniles have been arrested after allegedly shooting Fort Collins woman, trying to break into her car

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two juveniles have been arrested after they allegedly shot a woman while trying to break into her car in Fort Collins, police announced Tuesday.

Fort Collins Police Services said its detectives have been working on this case since the day of the crime, on Oct. 21. Around 1:20 a.m. that day, a family member told the woman that two people were breaking into her car, which was parked along the 700 block of Crown Ridge Lane. She confronted the suspects and was shot in the leg, police said. The suspects ran from the scene. The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

On Tuesday, Fort Collins police said both arrested suspects are juvenile males, but their ages were not available. Their names have not been released due to statutory protections.

The first suspect was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespassing of a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in a felony case.

The second suspect was arrested on charges of accessory to a crime, aggravated robbery with a gun, criminal attempt to commit a Class 3 felony, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and first-degree criminal trespassing of a vehicle

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Dollie Knab at tipsline@fcgov.com or contact the police department's tip line at 970-416 2825. To remain anonymous, contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221 6868

“It is certainly troubling to see youth involved in these types of crimes, but I’m grateful for the dedicated work of the Criminal Impact Unit to conduct this investigation and identify these suspects," said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, who oversees the Fort Collins Police Criminal Investigations Division. "Working to apprehend armed suspects is one of the top priorities of the Criminal Impact Unit, and their work makes our community safer.”